DALLAS (KDAF) — Housing has been an issue for many Texans. One builder is introducing a new alternative to housing.

Created by Dr. Nasser Saebi, Strata International Group is responsible for developing and testing the SABS Building System (Saebi Alternative Building System) using Expanded Polystyrene Foam. The material is made of 95 percent air, making it very lightweight but still said to be strengthened by sand, cement, glass and other materials.

“These pieces are assembled with adhesive, without any additional structure such as wood or steel. The foam is covered with a composite coating made up of a precise blend of sand, cement, glass fiber and other additives that, together, create a building shell. Not only are the structures reliable, but they meet or exceeds all testing protocols and load requirements of the ICC-ES,” their website read.

The material is used for the foundation of the home including the walls, roof and flooring. It can also withstand earthquakes, is water and vapor-proof, fire-resistant and wind-resistant up to 265 MPH.

Saebi projects that Dallasites can expect foam homes in the city by 2024.

See pictures of their previous projects below:

