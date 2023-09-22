The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest is right around the corner. Wouldn’t it be cool to actually spend it in Germany FOR FREE?

WOB Bar & Kitchen at Grandscape will be hosting an annual brewery challenge for loyalty app members for a chance to win a trip to Oktoberfest 2024 in Munich.

“Entry is simple, just download WOB Bar & Kitchen’s Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program. Next, stop by WOB Bar & Kitchen Dallas Grandscape to try their featured WOBtoberfest beers: Sam Adams Octoberfest and Dogfish Head Citrus Squall. Along with your entry into the sweepstakes, you will also receive one of WOB Bar & Kitchen’s iconic German Pretzels for free,” the brewery mentioned via a release.

For more information on the Oktoberfest Brewery Challenge, click here.