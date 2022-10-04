DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew free could be this much fun in North Texas?
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be hosting a three-day festival, FlowaPalooza on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Everything is going down from October 7-9!
There’s going to be live entertainment, food trucks, a family village, a beer garden, and a vendor village with plenty more to excite you and the family this weekend. The festival will also showcase the Flow Tour World Championships, “The Flow Tour World Championships is a nationally recognized flow boarding competition where riders from across the globe and compete for a cash prize of $20,000.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Free? “Free, Free, Free – Admission to the festival grounds at Epic Central and to see the surf competition in Epic Waters is Free. All bands and Activities are FREE.”
Festival hours?
- Friday, October 7th (9:30pm-12:30am) Boards N’ Brews (Opening Night of Flowapalooza this event is inside Epic Waters and free to attend – THE WATERPARK IS NOT OPEN DURING THIS TIME)
- Saturday, October 8th (12pm-9pm) Flowapalooza
- Sunday, October 9th (12pm-6pm) Flowapalooza
Parking?
- Epic Central Parking Garage – 2917 S Hwy 161, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052
- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052
- The Epic – 2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052
- PlayGrand Adventures – 2985 Epic Place, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052
- The Summit – 2975 Esplande, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052
- Dubiski Career High School – 2990 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052