DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew free could be this much fun in North Texas?

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be hosting a three-day festival, FlowaPalooza on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Everything is going down from October 7-9!

There’s going to be live entertainment, food trucks, a family village, a beer garden, and a vendor village with plenty more to excite you and the family this weekend. The festival will also showcase the Flow Tour World Championships, “The Flow Tour World Championships is a nationally recognized flow boarding competition where riders from across the globe and compete for a cash prize of $20,000.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Free? “Free, Free, Free – Admission to the festival grounds at Epic Central and to see the surf competition in Epic Waters is Free. All bands and Activities are FREE.”

Festival hours?

Friday, October 7th (9:30pm-12:30am) Boards N’ Brews (Opening Night of Flowapalooza this event is inside Epic Waters and free to attend – THE WATERPARK IS NOT OPEN DURING THIS TIME)

Saturday, October 8th (12pm-9pm) Flowapalooza

Sunday, October 9th (12pm-6pm) Flowapalooza

Parking?

Epic Central Parking Garage – 2917 S Hwy 161, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052

The Epic – 2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052

PlayGrand Adventures – 2985 Epic Place, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052

The Summit – 2975 Esplande, Grand Prairie Texas, 75052

Dubiski Career High School – 2990 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052