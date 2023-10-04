The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Heavy rain is on the way for North Texas, with a potential for flooding and severe storms.

The National Weather Service reports, “Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. Any storm that develops will likely produce heavy rain. Most can expect to receive between 1.5-3″ of rain, but isolated locations across parts of East and Northeast Texas will receive as much as 5- 5.5″ of rain.”

A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds and hail, especially during the afternoon and evening. Flooding may occur in low-lying, urban and poor drainage areas.