DALLAS(KDAF)-North Texas will be getting a lot of rain this week, except for the weekend. In the afternoon on Friday, it’ll be warmer. There’s also a chance of flooding today and Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Brisk, cool, and rainy end to the week, primarily for Central Texas where the more widespread rain and cooler temperatures will exist. Locally heavy rainfall of 2″-5″ may result in instances of mostly minor flooding and rises on area mainstem rivers and their tributaries. A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible along and south of I-20 and I-30 by tonight but are not expected to be severe. Highs each afternoon will generally range between 55 and 65 degrees with lows tonight primarily in the 40s. Brisk northeast or east winds 10 to 15 mph are expected, with occasional higher gusts”.

The weather is going to be stormy and rainy in North Texas, which could lead to flooding.

NWS Fort Worth reported, “Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible through Friday night. This will be confined mainly across our southern counties. Across Central Texas, you can expect to see 1-3″ of total rainfall, especially around the Brazos Valley, with isolated higher amounts up to 5″ possible. Locally heavy rain may cause isolated flooding. Remember to check back for new forecast updates and never drive through flooded roads”.

The heavy rain will end on Saturday, leaving Saturday and Sunday clear. In the morning, temperatures will be in the low 40s and 50s, and in the afternoon, they’ll reach the 60s and 70s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Any lingering rain will end by Saturday morning, leaving the rest of Easter Weekend dry. Expect morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s”.

The Fort Worth Weather Service recommends checking the weather forecast for the rest of the month to keep updated on rain or storms.

“The Climate Prediction Center’s Month Outlook shows North and Central Texas in a higher probability for both above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation. Make sure to check back frequently over the rest of the month to get more specific details about temps and rain chances for your area” NWS Fort Worth said.