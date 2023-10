The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a flood watch in effect through Thursday morning for most of north Texas, especially west of the metroplex.

The National Weather Service reported, “A Flood Watch will be in effect through Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall averages of 2-4″ can be expected with a lower chance (10%) of 5 inches or more of rain. Make sure to remain weather aware this afternoon and through the night!”