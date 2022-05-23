DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Texas Flood Week and ironically the National Weather Service in Fort Worth is projecting two-to-three inches of rain in the early part of this week.

So, in the case that you experience flooding, the Fort Worth Fire Department has tweeted out three ‘fast flood facts’.

Heavy rain (like the one North Texans could potentially see this week) can bring dangerous flash floodings

Six inches of moving water can knock a person down

Two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away

The department also shared an informational graphic urging drivers to ‘turn around, don’t drown’ if they see water on the road.

For more information, visit the department’s Twitter.