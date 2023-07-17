Sapphire Bay is home to Love & Boat, which has recently gone viral due to its one-of-a-kind floating hotel suite experience

DALLAS (KDAF) — Imagine all your stress floating away as you enjoy the water and the sun’s rays at Dallas’ finest marina Sapphire Bay.

Sapphire Bay is home to Love & Boat, which has recently gone viral due to its one-of-a-kind floating hotel suite experience. The luxury “flotel” features many amenities, including your own private deck perfect for an oasis of relaxation and socializing in the Texas sun.

“Take a dip in the cedar hot tub (coming soon), enjoy our panoramic one of a kind sauna, cook up a delicious meal in the barbecue area, or simply cozy up around the most amazing floating net. It will honestly go down as one of your best days, as you experience the ordinary- the extraordinary way,” the Flotel website reads.

