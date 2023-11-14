The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In this new era of Instagram pictures and reels it has become a custom for many to “Flick before Food.” The trend of taking a picture of your food or restaurant before indulging in your food.

A new study proves this phenomenon, definitely has a favorite with the most Instagramable restraint chain being a topic of conversation. Data revealed by restaurant furniture experts Affordable Seating, finds TGI Fridays as being the most popular.

Data analyzed over 5,778,000 featuring restaurant-specific hashtags for America’s most popular restaurant chains. These were then ranked to determine which restaurant chain was the most popular on Instagram.

Researchers believe TGI Friday’s recognizable, inviting atmosphere and name are due to their social media popularity. “The results identified TGI Fridays as the most Instagrammable restaurant chain in the US with 1,300,000 posts. They are known for their iconic red and white striped interior, featuring memorabilia and eclectic artwork on their walls. The lighting is typically designed to be warm and inviting, with pendant lights, chandeliers, and other decorative lighting used to create a lively atmosphere.”

Hollywood, FL, USA – March 5, 2017: T.G.I. Friday on Oakwood Blvd is one of over 900 casual dining locations around the world. The brand was established in 1965.

Surprisingly, Olive Garden (881,000 posts) and Applebee’s (777,000 posts) took second and third place.

“Analyzing the top restaurant chains through Instagram hashtags offers a valuable glimpse into the relationship between restaurants and social media influence. It’s not surprising that these top chain restaurants are popular on Instagram. Social media, especially platforms like Instagram, thrive on visually appealing content, and these restaurants often invest in creating eye-catching dishes and aesthetically pleasing dining experiences,” said Zach Kanoff, SVP of Chain Accounts for Affordable Seating.

The complete list of restaurants and number of hashtags (highest to lowest) is below:

TGI Fridays 1,300,000 Olive Garden 881,000 Applebee’s 777.000 Buffalo Wild Wings 544,000 Texas Roadhouse 427,000 Outback Steakhouse 248,000 The Cheesecake Factory 153,000 Longhorn Steakhouse 75,300 Chili’s Grill and Bar 24,300 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 12,900