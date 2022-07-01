DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans have been given a small gift with somewhat cooler temperatures (low to mid 90s) for most of the week as June has turned to July.

This means the Fourth of July weekend has arrived and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Friday through Sunday ahead of the big day on Monday! In short, the center says to expect, “Seasonably hot and humid with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.”

Hit indexes across each afternoon will reach near 100 or low 100 degrees with winds mainly from the southeast and the south. “A hot and humid weekend is expected with highs generally in the 90s and afternoon heat index values near 100. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the best chances on Saturday. A south to southeast wind will prevail between 5 and 15 mph.”