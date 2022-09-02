DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout John Wayne’s acting career, he has worked many professions on-screen. From cowboys to oilfield fighters, the limit was endless.

But there was one such profession that John Wayne held a deep respect for and that was first responders. To honor his legacy, first responders get 20% off walk-up admissions at John Wayne: An American Experience throughout the month of September.

That’s right from Sept. 1-30, first responders (including police, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical personnel) will get to experience the 10,000-square-foot experience for a discounted admissions price.

Throughout the experience, patrons will get to take an intimate tour of the late actor’s life, from his early childhood to the end of his career.

John Wayne: An American Experience is located at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in the Fort Worth Stockyards. For more information, click here.