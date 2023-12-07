The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who would’ve known that in 2023 we would be talking about how a half-robot, half-surfer, half-alien McDonald’s character is getting his own restaurant spinoff? That is a mouth full but that’s exactly what is going on as McDonald’s opened its CosMc’s this week.

“Our universe is growing this week as McDonald’s starts testing CosMc’s, a new small-format, beverage-led concept that’s truly out of this world. Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc’s is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy,” McDonald’s said in a press release Wednesday.

As part of a limited test, the first CosMc’s location will open in Bolingbrook, Illinois, as well as a number of additional outposts planned in the coming months, according to the 208 billion food chain.

CEO Chris Kempczinski said during an investor event that the spinoff chain would be a rival of Starbucks. This is due to its range of specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages and cold coffee.

Courtesy: McDonalds

Food wise, like its competitor, expect fast and on-the-go snacks and sandwiches. Examples on their menu include the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich and McPops which looks like mini curros.

The first location, for now, is opening in Illinois, with expansion planned for the south including in Dallas- Fort Worth and San Antonio. So there may be a CosMc’s coming soon near you!

Courtesy: McDonalds