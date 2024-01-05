The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every first Friday of every month local artists are showcased in Deep Ellum.

Federales in Deep Ellum hosts their Live Art Series, where local artists create live artwork in front of an audience. Each artist will have their artwork for sale, including whatever they create that night.

The event is free and open to the public, it is highly recommended though that you reserve a table. This event is also part of Deep Ellum’s First Fridays.

Deep Ellum’s First Fridays will be filled with art, food, music and culture! Starting at 5 p.m. live music, live painting and photography will all be featured on the Deep Ellum Plaza.

There will also be a First Friday Mural tour and if you have a group of friends you can also reserve a Pedal Bike Progressive Happy Hour with Dallas Party Bike.

A new mural will also be unveiled Friday night that will feature Dallas singer Leon Bridges, as well as other musicians that have history and roots in the Deep Ellum community.

Find out more information about Federales event and other Frist Friday events, here.