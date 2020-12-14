First coronavirus vaccines arriving in North Texas

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Vaccines for the coronavirus have started to arrive in North Texas following rushed efforts to develop, approve, and distribute a vaccine in recent months.

Dallas News has reported that the first vaccine arrived at Methodist Dallas Medical Center around 8 a.m. on Monday, making it the first hospital in North Texas to receive dosages. Methodist Health System said the first dosages would be administered shortly after arrival this morning.

Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.

Other North Texas sites, such as Parkland and UT Southwestern hospitals, will also receive dosages of the vaccine early this week.