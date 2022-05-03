FRISCO (KDAF) — If you love golf and North Texas you’re in for quite a treat in about a year’s time from this story’s writing. The City of Frisco tweeted, “Championship golf is just a year away in Frisco!”

In May next year, the 2023 Senior PGA Championship, the first championship event at PGA Frisco, will be played.

Monday, the city checked out a sneak peek of the 18th hole of the East Course where the 2023 Senior PGA Champion is set to be crowned.

It was announced back in late 2018 that PGA of America will be relocating its headquarters to Frisco in part of an innovative public-private partnership. The move came with 100 initial jobs and an agreement to for Frisco to host two PGA Championships, two KPMG Women’s AGA Championships and the potential to host a Ryder Cup.

