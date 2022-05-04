DALLAS (KDAF) — Black aviators Captain David Harris and Sam Samuels will fly from Atlanta and Dallas aboard an American Airlines flight piloted by an all-Black crew Wednesday, May 4.

This move is American’s way of honoring Black aviators who have made history by becoming the first commercial pilots.

The flight will receive a special welcome upon arrival at DFW Airport. Harris and Samuels were a part of the original “Soul Patrol” crew and were among the founding fathers of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals.

“These history makers broke through numerous barriers to achieve their dreams, inspiring people from all walks of life to climb higher in the face of adversity and pursue what they love,” American Airlines officials said in a news release.

They are flying to DFW to attend an event American is hosting on Thursday to honor individuals that were critical to the advancement of diversity in aviation.