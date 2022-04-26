DALLAS (KDAF) — The Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC) is coming to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Wednesday, April 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The competition lets aircraft maintenance crews from across the globe test their skills and celebrates aviation maintenance technicians on a global stage.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines will have six teams competing in the event, including an all-women team and an all-Hispanic team.

To register for the event, visit aerospacecompetition.com.