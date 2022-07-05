FORT WORTH (KDAF) — According to a news release from the City of Fort Worth, dry conditions in Fort Worth caused officials to cut Fourth of July celebrations short at Fort Worth Fourth.

City officials say that the fireworks display at Fort Worth Fourth was halted after several grass fires began along the Trinity River.

Officials and the company responsible for the fireworks show made a decision to stop the show out of caution. The remaining fireworks have since been discharged in a safe location.

“The fireworks show at Fort Worth’s Fourth was cut short tonight. We apologize that the show wasn’t able to be completed. Necessary preparations were taken leading up to the event, and as safety is our No. 1 priority, the decision was made to cut the show short at the direction of the Fort Worth Fire Marshal,” Tarrant Regional Water District officials said in a statement on the city’s website.

Fort Worth Fire Department officials were dispatched to about 203 grass fires in the city.

For more information, visit fortworthtexas.gov.