DALLAS (KDAF) — Get in the loving mood with a heart-shaped dessert pizza from Fireside Pies from Feb. 11 through Feb. 20.

The pizza pie features a raspberry cream cheese base with a blend of strawberries, blueberries and blackberries topped with oatmeal pecan streusel and aged balsamic.

It will be priced at $12 and will be available for dine-in or pickup. To learn more, click here.