DALLAS (KDAF) — April 18 is Tax Day and to help you digest the day, Firehouse Subs is offering a special deal to guests in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Firehouse Subs is offering guests a FREE medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or a large sub, chips and a drink.

Officials say guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay to download a coupon, which they can print or show via their smartphone. The coupon is only valid on 4/18 and in-restaurant only. Not valid online or with delivery orders.

They also report there are 30 restaurants in the metroplex for North Texans to take advantage of this deal.