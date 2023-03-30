DALLAS(KDAF)— North Texas will get rain after 1 pm, with winds. We’ll have showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday night and lasting through Friday. Friday has a higher chance of more rain before 4 pm. Friday night, there is a better chance for severe thunderstorms that could bring in damaging winds and hail. Parts of North Texas are also under a fire warning.

NWS Fort Worth said “active weather is still expected for tomorrow, with a chance of storms across mainly the eastern part of the forecast area. Fire danger will be elevated across the west Friday afternoon due to dry and windy weather”.

There’s a good chance of better weather on Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s. We’re going to get some rain and a storm on Sunday.

NWS Fort Worth said “Sunny, with a high near 74. West-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Nice weather will arrive in time for Saturday, followed by more chances for showers and storms on Sunday.