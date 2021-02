DALLAS (KDAF) – Fire crews are battling a large fire at a recycling facility in Richland Hills.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the Advanced Foam Recycling manufacturing facility.

Massive cloud of smoke in DFW pic.twitter.com/jfqdXnCOQ9 — christian nepo (@707christian) February 25, 2021

[UPDATE 2PM]- #YourFWFD continues to work with mutual aid partners at the #HandleyEdervilleFire in #RichlandHills. The fire has been active for over 1.5 hours and continues to burn. Very active scene. PLEASE avoid this area completely.



📸: courtesy of @HaltomCityOEM pic.twitter.com/rhub72iQBj — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 25, 2021

5 alarm fire at Belton and Handley Ederville. Please avoid the area. Currently, there is no need to evacuate. Continue to shelter in place if you're downwind (southwest) of this area (see image). @RichlandHillsPD @haltomcity @FortWorthFire @NRHfire @BedfordTXFD @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/6rgxnD61bW — Haltom City Emergency Management (@HaltomCityOEM) February 25, 2021

FWFD says there are over 100 crew members from multiple departments are on the scene. They have been fighting the fire since around 12:30pm.

According to the company’s webpage, they are the largest scrap foam supplier to the carpet cushion industry.