DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to travel the world? Well, now you have another destination to add to your list: Helsinki.

Finnair says it has launched new direct flights between Helsinki and Dallas.

“We’re a truly international city with one of the world’s best airports and one of the nation’s most diverse and resilient economies,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted.

The Embassy of Finland says this move will strengthen the connection between Texas and Finland and will strengthen the country’s economic ties.