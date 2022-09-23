DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is here and while the temperatures might not be agreeing with the change just yet, you can go ahead and stop counting those calories and carb up for the winter (we’re no diet expert though just so that’s clear).

National Baker Day is Friday, September 23, and whatever pastry or dessert you’re desiring right now, splurge and go get it. Don’t forget to go support a local bakery while you’re at it!

National Today says, “During the Middle Ages, most households baked their bread, so the popular belief is that the name was used to refer to the owner of a communal oven, who was in charge of baking bread for a community or village.”

We wanted to make sure you had an idea of what to try your tastebuds at in Dallas, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best bakeries around town:

Village Baking

Daisy Cakes

Society Bakery

Carte Blanche

Potpourri Boulangerie

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Paris Baguette

Haute Sweets Patisserie