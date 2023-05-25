DALLAS (KDAF) — It is now coming to the end of the month of May, however, the fun never ends!

There is so much that will be happening this weekend. Make sure to plan ahead and get the most out of each experience! So don’t hesitate, to look at these events we found happening over the weekend.

Dallas Comedy Club Presents: This Just Happened | Mainstage Theater | May 25

The Dallas Comedy Club will host their stand-up improv show, This Just Happened. “This Just Happened is a monthly comedy showcase at Dallas Comedy Club. This is not a regular standup show. Comedians are asked to ditch their regular routines and perform standup jokes based on what is happening NOW!,” the description read.

BUSH Live in Concert | The Pavillion Toyota Music Factory | May 26

This early 90s band recently released their new album, The Art of Survival, last year and now are on tour. They will be performing at The Pavillion Toyota Music Factory with openers Toronto band, Our Lady Peace and indie artists DEVORA. Tickets here.

Pure Land Farm | McKinney, TX | May 26

The Farmer’s Market will be open Saturday at 9 am, 10 am, and 11 am. Picking carrots, beets, onions, garlic, cucumbers, peppers, summer squash, and sunflowers. Blackberries will be scant for a couple more weeks! Spots will open up on Thursday, May 25th at 10 am and fill up quickly! Get tickets here.

AAPI Night Market Block Party | KRIO – Bishop Arts | May 27

As AAPI Month comes to an end, the foodie Facebook group, Asian Grub Hub DFDUB will partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation, for their second annual AAPI Night Market Block Party. The free event will be held at Bishop Art’s Krio. Over 20+ food vendors will be in attendance. Proceeds from their silent auction and/ or purchase of MAW FastPASS wristbands will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation: North Texas.

Memorial Day at the Dallas Arboretum | Dallas | May 27

This event will be held during Memorial Day Weekend. “Come out to the garden and enjoy activities for the whole family! Your kids will love to pop bubbles, pet farm animals and listen to stories,” Dallas Arboretum said. Fun for the whole family, more information here.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival | Waxahachie | May 27, 28, & 29

This Memorial Weekend will be the last weekend for the popular Scarborough Renaissance. The festival’s last day is May 29. For tickets and more information click here.

Carry the Load Dallas Memorial March | Reverchon Park | May 28 & 29

The Dallas Memorial March is a two-day event to honor our heroes, embrace the fallen, and educate communities on how to celebrate Memorial Day. For more information, visit here.

PGA Frisco’s First Major | PGA Frisco | May 25, 26, 27,& 28

The Fields Ranch East will be held at PGA Frisco. The 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship takes place at the new 600-acre home of PGA of America. It will be home to six major championships that will be hosted over the next 12 years. More information here.

Carne Asada Fest 2023 | Dallas | May 28

Over 25 of the best authentic street food vendors will be in attendance. There will be live music, art, and more! FREE Carne Asada for the first 100 people. Get your tickets here.