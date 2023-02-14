Valentines day here! Several events around Dallas -Fort Worth are hosting events today to celebrate the day of love.

DALLAS (KDAF) —Valentine’s day here! Several events around Dallas -Fort Worth are hosting events today to celebrate the day of love.

JD Miller Valentine’s Day Live Painting

You can spend Valentine’s Day with your entire family at Samuel Lynne Galleries.

The art gallery will have J.D. Miller, a contemporary artist, performing live tonight from 6pm to 9pm. The event is open to the public and kid-friendly. You can catch the event at 1105 Dragon Street

According to event coordinators, guests will have the opportunity to watch Miller create his art right before their eyes.

This year marks the 8th year the gallery has hosted its Valentine’s Day art show.

If you are interested in going, you can get your tickets on Eventbrite for free.

Valentine’s Tantra Speed Date

Singles can attend an event to meet someone they like on Valentine’s Day.

Tantra Institute is hosting speed dating at the CSL Dallas, A Center for Spiritual Living.

Rather than the typical sit-down conversation type of dating, attendees will be divided into groups of 20 for relationship-building exercises.

The activities will begin from 6:30 pm until 9:30pm.

The event coordinators are asking that you arrive 30 minutes before the ceremony. While the event is going on, the ceremony will be closed. Late arrivals will not be admitted.

You can purchase your tickets on Eventbrite, starting from $40 to $150.

Valentine’s Day Dinner At Le Meridien Dallas

The Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh will have live music and a 3-course meal you can share with that special someone.

The Valentine’s Day dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. Couples can buy tickets at the hotel or on Eventbrite for $150.00.