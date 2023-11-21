The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Global Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is finally coming to Dallas! Best known for its crispy Chickenjoy fried chicken, you will be able to find this favorite in Lower Greenville.

This will mark the sixth location in Texas and the 100th opening in North America.

The Lower Greenville location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with online ordering coming in the next weeks, according to the franchise.

“We are excited to grow our presence and spread joy in Texas, especially as it is currently enjoying such tremendous growth,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. “Dallas is not only booming, it is also rich with culture and diversity, which creates the perfect setting to bring our warm and vibrant energy to residents looking to explore and learn about Jollibee and all our amazing, flavorful menu items.”

Find out more about the store and new location, here.