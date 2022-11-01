DALLAS (KDAF) — The 4DWN Project is partnering with EarthX Film and Dickies Skateboarding for an all-day festival.

The 4DWN Experience is set for Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m at The 4DWN Project in Dallas. It will feature film screenings, professional skateboarding, skate contests, workshops, farming, DJ music and more.

Professional skateboarders from around the world will show off their skills in various contests and panel discussions scheduled throughout the day. They will also help mentor aspiring local skaters. Skaters include:

Keegan Palmer

Jimmy Wilkins

Chris Russell

Alex Perelson

Guy Mariano

Darren Navarrette

Stevie Williams

Josh Rodriguez

Kareem Campbell

Dylan Jaeb

Shea Donavan

Matt Dove

Chris Gentry

The festival will also have local food and farming workshops teaching a diverse range of topics like composting, vertical farming and other practices. Film fans will also be treated to screenings with panel conversations with filmmakers.

In line with the 4DWN Project’s mission of fighting food insecurity, local advocates will host a panel discussion at the festival, including:

Coy Poitier, FAWC Conservatory of Arts and Sciences

Ples Montgomery, Oak Cliff Veggie Project

Diamond Moss, AfroGreen’d

Dr. Bradley Borougerdi, Tarrant County College

Christian Camacho, Big Tex Urban Farms

Kimberly High, Bonton Farms

Tickets for the daylong event are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.