DALLAS (KDAF) — Cinco de Mayo is a vibrant and colorful holiday that commemorates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla.
“Pro-Union Mexican citizens in the state of California heavily celebrated the victory at the Battle of Puebla viewing it as a victory for the Union’s cause, later formalizing and spreading the annual celebrations across all of California, and Mexican-Americans all around,” National Today said.
In Dallas celebrations will be filled with dancing, music and delicious food! We have compiled a list of different events happening around the city:
|Biggest Cinco de Mayo Party in Dallas, Landmark Bar & Kitchen
|Time: 4pm – 2am
Click here for tickets.
|Dallas Official Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl, Deep Ellum Brewing Company Taproom
|Time: 4pm – 10pm
Click here for tickets.
|Cinco de Mayo at The Rustic, Uptown Dallas
|Time: All Day (Live Music: 3pm – 11pm)
More information.
|Cinco de Mayo Comedy Show, The Comedy Arena – Dallas
|Time: 9:30 pm
Click here for tickets.
|Cinco de Mayo Parade, Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts
|Time: SATURDAY 9am – 8pm
More information.
|Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Dallas Farmers Market
|Time: SATURDAY 10am – 3pm
More information.
|Cinco/ May Music Fest 2023, Traders Village – Grand Prarie
|Time: SUNDAY 9am – 6pm
Click here for tickets.
Remember the spirit of unity and perseverance that Cinco de Mayo represents as you enjoy your weekend! Viva la vida!