Cinco de Mayo celebration background. 5th May Mexican party. Strawberry mojito, corn nachos and tequila shots with lime on white table

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cinco de Mayo is a vibrant and colorful holiday that commemorates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla.

“Pro-Union Mexican citizens in the state of California heavily celebrated the victory at the Battle of Puebla viewing it as a victory for the Union’s cause, later formalizing and spreading the annual celebrations across all of California, and Mexican-Americans all around,” National Today said.

In Dallas celebrations will be filled with dancing, music and delicious food! We have compiled a list of different events happening around the city:

Remember the spirit of unity and perseverance that Cinco de Mayo represents as you enjoy your weekend! Viva la vida!