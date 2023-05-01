DALLAS (KDAF) — Liquor brand Cointreau said, they’re hosting “the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in DFW” at Texas Live!

Cinco de Mayo has become a beloved tradition in Texas and beyond. This year, Fiesta de Mayo is bringing together the best of Tex-Mex cuisine, live music, and entertainment to create an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

The event will also feature custom margaritas, game giveaways, and more. Starting at 4 pm, the event is for 21 & over with tickets ranging from $10 to $20.

There’s something for everyone at this lively and festive event. So grab your friends and family for Texas Live! for Fiesta de Mayo, the party of the year!

