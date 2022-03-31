DALLAS (KDAF) — It is officially the end of March and also Friday’s eve and North Texas will see some morning clouds to start then a mostly sunny and breezy rest of the Thursday.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says it will be cooler than a normal day with winds coming from the north accompanied by low humidity. Most of the area’s highs will be in the high 60s and low 70s.

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth says, “An upper disturbance moving across early this morning will bring a few sprinkles to North Texas. Clouds clear out by the afternoon with brisk northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and occasionally gusty. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.”