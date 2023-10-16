The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Switch gears from the holiday shopping and planning for a day of family fun in Carrollton.

The City of Carrollton will be hosting its annual Festival at the Switchyard. The festival honors the critical role and importance of the railroad in bringing the city recognition. “

Get ready for live entertainment, family fun and even a beer garden!

“The event is held on the streets of Downtown Carrollton, situated off IH-35E at Belt Line Road, just steps away from the DART Green Line Downtown Carrollton station,” the website read.

