DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few things Texans love more than the Texas State Fair. That’s why one Dallas barbecue joint is celebrating early with a State Fair-themed pop-up event.

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 23, Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ will host a State Fair of Texas-themed pop-up featuring live local music, games, Texas fair food vendors, themed drinks, carnival entertainers and more!

“There are very few things more adored by Texans than the State Fair,” Shane Snow, Head Pit Master at Ferris Wheelers said in a news release. “While there is a long list of notable fair features, the food ranks at the top for most. We want to showcase our delicious take on classic fair favorites, right in the beloved Ferris Wheelers backyard.”

Each week will feature new artists so that each weekend guests can return for some entertainment that they haven’t seen before. Look below for the artist schedule:

For more information, click here.