DALLAS (KDAF) — There are two things that Texas loves the most, barbecue and football. So I think this mouthwatering partnership may make most Texans happy.

Feris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ has officially partnered with SMU Athletics to become the “Official BBQ of SMU Athletics” right in time for the college football season.

Beginning on Sept. 10, fans can enjoy Ferris Wheelers barbecue menu offering on SMU Boulevard and at Gerald J. For Stadium.

“We’re super excited to get our foot in the door with SMU Athletics! Our goal is to make sure we provide quality products with a fun approach and that’s what we’re going to do! We look forward to making an impact on the students, alumni and sports teams. We’re very proud to announce that we will be The Official BBQ of SMU Athletics and The Official Post Game Destination for all SMU Sports… GO PONIES!” said Phil Schanbaum, co-owner of This & That Hospitality.

Additionally, This and That Hospitality, Ferris Wheelers’ parent company, has also partnered with SMU Athletics to make Sfuzzi the Official Post-Game Destination of SMU Athletics when soccer, football and volleyball seasons begin in the fall and will continue into basketball and tennis seasons.