DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“

Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t found your go-to thrift shop, no worries. The Sustainable Living Guide has done the hard work and has released a list of the best thrift stores in Dallas.

Here is their list:

Genesis Benefit Thrift Store

Thrift Giant

Dolly Python

The Resale Shop

Lula B’s

Uptown Cheapskate

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of Dallas

Out of the Closet

The Salvation Army

Second Chance Treasures

Thrift World of Dallas

Prime Thrift

For the full report, visit The Sustainable Living Guide.