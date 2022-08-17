DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?

Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t found your go-to thrift shop, no worries. The Sustainable Living Guide has done the hard work and has released a list of the best thrift stores in Dallas.

Here is their list:

  • Genesis Benefit Thrift Store
  • Thrift Giant
  • Dolly Python
  • The Resale Shop
  • Lula B’s
  • Uptown Cheapskate
  • St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of Dallas
  • Out of the Closet
  • The Salvation Army
  • Second Chance Treasures
  • Thrift World of Dallas
  • Prime Thrift

For the full report, visit The Sustainable Living Guide.