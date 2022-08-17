DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“
Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices.
The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t found your go-to thrift shop, no worries. The Sustainable Living Guide has done the hard work and has released a list of the best thrift stores in Dallas.
Here is their list:
- Genesis Benefit Thrift Store
- Thrift Giant
- Dolly Python
- The Resale Shop
- Lula B’s
- Uptown Cheapskate
- St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of Dallas
- Out of the Closet
- The Salvation Army
- Second Chance Treasures
- Thrift World of Dallas
- Prime Thrift
For the full report, visit The Sustainable Living Guide.