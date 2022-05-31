DALLAS (KDAF) — FC Dallas is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund.

The team is auctioning off game-worn, autographed jerseys online. The jerseys being sold were the ones they wore during the game they played against Orlando City this past Saturday, May 28.

There are still more than three days left in this auction so you have plenty of time to gather funds together.

“United for Uvalde. Game-worn, autographed jerseys players wore against Orlando are now up for auction. Proceeds will benefit the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund.” FC Dallas said in a tweet.

To participate in the auction, click here.