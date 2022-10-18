DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, everything sure is bigger than Texas and that sentiment continues to reign true after an FC Dallas food staple has taken the internet by storm.

During pre-game festivities, Fox Soccer tweeted out a video of an FC Dallas fan attempting to eat a taco that was bigger than his head; it was quite a sight to see. The video was viewed over one million times since just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The commentators were losing their minds at the size of the taco and it was as if the soccer match was already live and someone just scored a hat trick in the first half of play.

FC Dallas was quick to respond and remind everyone that, “Everything’s bigger in Texas.”

What is dubbed the “Monster Taco” is a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and hot sauce. You can find this massive delicacy at Vaqueros (stands three and nine).

FC Dallas was able to get past Minnesota United after the match went to penalty kicks in Frisco during the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Next up, FC Dallas will face off against Austin FC on Sunday.

To check out more of the gnarly and delicious dining options from FC Dallas, click here.