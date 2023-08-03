Tickets go on sale 08/03 at 11 a.m.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Soccer is taking over Dallas this weekend as the teams battle for the 2023 Leagues Cup.

“The competition will total 77 games across the Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final and Third-Place game. The 2023 Group Stage starts on July 21 and the Final will be played on August 19,” FCC said.

Tickets go on sale for Aug. 6 game, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. The game will be hosted at the Toyota Stadium with gates open at 7 p.m.

Update: Messi has caused Google traffic and ticket resales to skyrocket. AXS ticket sale room currently says:

“DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, TICKETS ARE NOW SOLD OUT FOR FC DALLAS VS INTER MIAMI CF. THE FC DALLAS OFFICIAL MARKETPLACE WILL BE OPENING SOON SO PLEASE CHECK BACK.”

So, check back later with AXS or FC Dallas for more updates!