DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of soccer’s brightest stars will be battling it out at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

On July 26, FC Barcelona and Juventus will face off against each other at 7 p.m. as one of the top matchups across the U.S. for the Soccer Champions Tour.

Fair Park Dallas says, “Two European legends, FC Barcelona and Juventus will square off at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 26, as they travel to Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas for the 19th meeting between the two clubs.”

Here’s a look at the matches set for SCT:

Friday, July 22

Juventus vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 23

Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Tuesday, July 26

Real Madrid CF vs. Club América at Oracle Park, San Francisco

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Saturday, July 30

Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

AEG says, “The Cotton Bowl Stadium has been an iconic part of Dallas since it opened in 1930. Located at Fair Park, the site of the State Fair of Texas, the outdoor stadium is best known for its football and has been home to the SMU Mustangs, the Dallas Cowboys, the annual Red River Showdown game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners, the State Fair Classic game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Prairie View A&M University Panthers and, from 1937-2009, the Cotton Bowl Classic. It has hosted 1994 FIFA World Cup games, Concacaf Gold Cup games, Major League Soccer matches and a number of concerts including Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones.”