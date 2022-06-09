DALLAS (KDAF) — Father’s Day is coming up and North Texas has plenty of opportunities for you to have a great day with your dad.

Here are just a few suggestions:

Al Biernat’s

Dry-Aged Local Yocal Wagyu Ribeye – $99. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans.

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans. Wet-Aged New York Strip – $89. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and topped with panko-crusted, pan-seared, soft-shell crab and a Dijon mustard beurre blanc.

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and topped with panko-crusted, pan-seared, soft-shell crab and a Dijon mustard beurre blanc. 12 Oz. Filet Mignon – $79. Served with sauteed asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and marsala sauce.

Served with sauteed asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and marsala sauce. Weller Bourbon Flight- $49 . Includes three, half-ounce pours of Weller Antique 107, Weller 12 year, and Weller Single Barrel.

. Includes three, half-ounce pours of Weller Antique 107, Weller 12 year, and Weller Single Barrel. Al Biernat’s is gifting custom Al Biernat’s golf hats to all the fathers that will be dining.

Bulla Gastrobar

On Sunday, June 19, celebrate Father’s Day with a taste of Spain at Bulla Gastrobar! The tapas-style restaurant located in Legacy West will open its doors early at 10 a.m., where dad will receive a $20 bounce-back credit to use during his next visit and will also be gifted Bulla’s special box of chocolate clusters during dinner.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Photo courtesy Terry Black’s Barbecue

The Black family has been cooking BBQ for generations out of Lockhart, Texas. When it came to learning the tricks of the trade Terry Black passed down his expertise to his twin sons Mike and Mark Black. Pretty soon, the twins were ready to carry on the legacy serving Central Texas barbecue to the Austin, Dallas and soon the Lockhart communities.

Mi Dia From Scratch Grapevine

Photo courtesy Mi Dia From Scratch

This Father’s Day, take the dad in your life on a culinary fiesta at Mi Dia From Scratch in the heart of downtown Grapevine.

Chef DeLeon has crafted up an exquisite dish that is guaranteed to impress dad. On June 19, taste the glory of Chef DeLeon’s Norteno Tacos, made with chefs’ cut 28-day-aged skirt wood-grilled on house-made flour tortillas, topped with fried queso panela, frijoles, avocado puree, micro cilantro and served with baja red sauce, Oaxacan black beans, and poblano rice.

Only available at their Grapevine location, the Norteno Tacos will tell you its momentous story with each bite.