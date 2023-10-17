The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Taco Bell is helping you start your mornings off right with free breakfast tacos on Tuesdays throughout the month of October.

The chain is giving Taco Bell lovers the chance to try their new toasted breakfast taco. It comes with eggs and melted cheese with your option of meat or potatoes.

If you want to participate in the free breakfast taco madness, you must sign up for Taco Bell’s Rewards app.

I guess this proves that Taco Tuesdays doesn’t just apply to dinner!