DALLAS (KDAF) – Girl Scout cookies and… beer? From January 28-30 patrons of Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery can partake in an unusual flight of North Texas craft beers and Girl Scout cookies.

Cedar Creek will be pairing up your favorite Girl Scout cookies with some craft beers in North Texas. You can expect Smores to be paired with a peanut butter chocolate stout, Samoas with a brown ale, Trefoil with a peach sour pale ale and even Adventurefuls with a pecan jubilee ale.

Walk-ins will be accepted but the brewhouse and eatery suggest pre-booking your tasting to ensure your taste buds will experience this cookie and beer pairing. Girl Scout troops have been invited to sell cookies at Cedar Creek for this event.

The brewhouse and eatery also have some upcoming events including trivia night and a Super Bowl keg/watch party. You can check out more on Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery here.