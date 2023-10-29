The video above is from a previous segment.

STACKER — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Jesse Plemons

Born: Dallas, Texas (4/2/1988)

Known for:

— Chuckie O’Brien in “The Irishman” (2019)

— Gary in “Game Night” (2018)

— Boatswain Mate Seaman Jimmy ‘Ordy’ Ord in “Battleship” (2012)

Tony Dalton

Born: Laredo, Texas (2/13/1975)

Known for:

— Lalo Salamanca in “Better Call Saul” (2018-2022)

— Roberto Ávila in “Sr. Ávila” (2013-2018)

— Lito’s Agent in “Sense8” (2016-2017)

Caleb Landry Jones

Born: Garland, Texas (12/7/1989)

Known for:

— Red Welby in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

— Cassidy in “X-Men: First Class” (2011)

— Andy in “Contraband” (2012)

Matthew McConaughey

Born: Uvalde, Texas (11/4/1969)

Known for:

— Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

— Dallas in “Magic Mike” (2012)

— Killer Joe Cooper in “Killer Joe” (2011)

Kevin Alejandro

Born: San Antonio, Texas (4/7/1976)

Known for:

— Sebastian Blood in “Arrow” (2013-2014)

— Detective Nate Moretta in “Southland” (2009-2011)

— Director in “Bedtime Story” (2018)

Owen Wilson

Born: Dallas, Texas (11/18/1968)

Known for:

— Eli Cash in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

— John Beckwith in “Wedding Crashers” (2005)

— Dignan in “Bottle Rocket” (1996)

Woody Harrelson

Born: Midland, Texas (7/23/1961)

Known for:

— Detective Marty Hart in “True Detective” (2014-2019)

— Larry Flynt in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” (1996)

— Mickey Knox in “Natural Born Killers” (1994)

Scoot McNairy

Born: Dallas, Texas (11/11/1977)

Known for:

— Joe Stafford in “Argo” (2012)

— Andrew Kaulder in “Monsters” (2010)

— Brown in “12 Years a Slave” (2013)

Ethan Hawke

Born: Austin, Texas (11/6/1970)

Known for:

— Jake in “Training Day” (2001)

— Jesse in “Before Sunrise” (1995)

— Jesse in “Before Midnight” (2013)

Henry Thomas

Born: San Antonio, Texas (9/9/1971)

Known for:

— Elliott in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

— Jack in “0.468055555555556” (2003)

— Samuel in “Legends of the Fall” (1994)

Gil Birmingham

Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/13/1953)

Known for:

— Martin in “Wind River” (2017)

— Billy Black in “Twilight” (2008)

— Alberto Parker in “Hell or High Water” (2016)

Bill Paxton

Born: Fort Worth, Texas (5/17/1955)

Died: 2/25/2017

Known for:

— Private Hudson in “Aliens” (1986)

— Dad Meiks in “Frailty” (2001)

— Fred Haise in “Apollo 13” (1995)

Patrick Swayze

Born: Houston, Texas (8/18/1952)

Died: 9/14/2009

Known for:

— “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

— Dalton in “Road House” (1989)

— Sam Wheat in “Ghost” (1990)

Alan Tudyk

Born: El Paso, Texas (3/16/1971)

Known for:

— K-2SO in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

— Hoban ‘Wash’ Washburne in “Firefly” (2002-2003)

— Sonny in “I, Robot” (2004)

James Roday Rodriguez

Born: San Antonio, Texas (4/4/1976)

Known for:

— Shawn Spencer in “Psych” (2006-2014)

— News Co-Host #1 in “Gamer” (2009)

— Shawn Spencer in “Psych: The Movie” (2017)

Jamie Foxx

Born: Terrell, Texas (12/13/1967)

Known for:

— Max in “Collateral” (2004)

— Ray Charles in “Ray” (2004)

— Django in “Django Unchained” (2012)

Jensen Ackles

Born: Dallas, Texas (3/1/1978)

Known for:

— Dean Winchester in “Supernatural” (2005-2020)

— Tom Hanniger in “My Bloody Valentine” (2009)

— Eric Brady in “Days of Our Lives” (1997-2000)

Dennis Quaid

Born: Houston, Texas (4/9/1954)

Known for:

— Jack Hall in “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004)

— Frank Whitaker in “Far from Heaven” (2002)

— Frank Sullivan in “Frequency” (2000)

Jake McDorman

Born: Dallas, Texas (7/8/1986)

Known for:

— Alan Shepard in “The Right Stuff” (2020)

— Nelson Gardner in “Watchmen” (2019)

— Jeff Suckler in “What We Do in the Shadows” (2019-2020)

Jim Parsons

Born: Houston, Texas (3/24/1973)

Known for:

— Sheldon Cooper in “The Big Bang Theory” (2006-2019)

— Tommy Boatwright in “The Normal Heart” (2014)

— Oh in “Home” (2015)

William McNamara

Born: Dallas, Texas (3/31/1965)

Known for:

— Peter Foley in “Copycat” (1995)

— Teenage Billy Wyatt in “Stealing Home” (1988)

— Matthew Anderson in “Radio Inside” (1994)

Ryan Lee

Born: Texas (10/4/1996)

Known for:

— Cary in “Super 8” (2011)

— Champ in “Goosebumps” (2015)

— Andrew Myers in “Dimension 404” (2017)

Tommy Lee Jones

Born: San Saba, Texas (9/15/1946)

Known for:

— Samuel Gerard in “The Fugitive” (1993)

— Ed Tom Bell in “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

— George Briggs in “The Homesman” (2014)

Warren Kole

Born: San Antonio, Texas (9/23/1977)

Known for:

— Robert Stahl in “Shades of Blue” (2016-2018)

— Tim ‘Roderick’ Nelson in “The Following” (2013)

— Wes Mitchell in “Common Law” (2012)

Randy Quaid

Born: Houston, Texas (10/1/1950)

Known for:

— Joe Aguirre in “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

— Russell Casse in “Independence Day” (1996)

— Ishmael in “Kingpin” (1996)

Nick Jonas

Born: Dallas, Texas (9/16/1992)

Known for:

— Alex in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017)

— Bruno Gaido in “Midway” (2019)

— Nate in “Camp Rock” (2008)

Machine Gun Kelly

Born: Houston, Texas (4/22/1990)

Known for:

— Tommy Lee in “The Dirt” (2019)

— Ty in “Nerve” (2016)

— Jurgis in “Captive State” (2019)

Tye Sheridan

Born: Elkhart, Texas (11/11/1996)

Known for:

— Parzival in “Ready Player One” (2018)

— Ellis in “Mud” (2012)

— Scott Summers in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)

Nicholas Gonzalez

Born: San Antonio, Texas (1/3/1976)

Known for:

— Dr. Neil Melendez in “The Good Doctor” (2017-2020)

— Agent Lopez in “Narcos” (2017)

— Alex Santiago in “Resurrection Blvd.” (2000-2002)

Jared Padalecki

Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/19/1982)

Known for:

— Sam Winchester in “Supernatural” (2005-2020)

— Wade in “House of Wax” (2005)

— Clay Miller in “Friday the 13th” (2009)

Steve Howey

Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/12/1977)

Known for:

— Daniel in “Bride Wars” (2009)

— Marcus in “Something Borrowed” (2011)

— Weatherby in “DOA: Dead or Alive” (2006)

William Jackson Harper

Born: Dallas, Texas (2/8/1980)

Known for:

— Josh in “Midsommar” (2019)

— Chidi Anagonye in “The Good Place” (2016-2020)

— Everett in “Paterson” (2016)

Luke Wilson

Born: Dallas, Texas (9/21/1971)

Known for:

— Mitch in “Old School” (2003)

— Richie Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

— David Fox in “Vacancy” (2007)

Marc Menchaca

Born: San Angelo, Texas (10/10/1975)

Known for:

— Russ Langmore in “Ozark” (2017-2018)

— Lauder Wakefield in “Homeland” (2011-2012)

— Johnny in “She’s Lost Control” (2014)

Forest Whitaker

Born: Longview, Texas (7/15/1961)

Known for:

— Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland” (2006)

— Cecil Gaines in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013)

— Zuri in “Black Panther” (2018)

Peter MacNicol

Born: Dallas, Texas (4/10/1954)

Known for:

— Stingo in “Sophie’s Choice” 1982

— John Cage in “Ally McBeal” 1997-2002

James Jordan

Born: Houston, Texas (3/14/1979)

Known for:

— Livestock Agent Steve Hendon in “Yellowstone” (2019-2021)

— Ed in “Mayor of Kingstown” (2021)

— Pete Mickens in “Wind River” (2017)

Jon-Michael Ecker

Born: San Marcos, Texas (3/16/1983)

Known for:

— El Guero in “Queen of the South” (2016-2019)

— The Lion in “Narcos” (2015-2016)

— Max in “Firefly Lane” (2021)

Troy Baker

Born: Dallas, Texas (4/1/1976)

Known for:

— Joel in “The Last of Us” (2013)

— Booker DeWitt in “BioShock Infinite” (2013)

— Arkham Knight in “Batman: Arkham Knight” (2015)

Christian Kane

Born: Dallas, Texas (6/27/1972)

Known for:

— Peter Prentiss in “Just Married” (2003)

— Eliot Spencer in “Leverage” (2008-2012)

— Young Hub in “Secondhand Lions” (2003)

Dallas Roberts

Born: Houston, Texas (5/10/1970)

Known for:

— Grayson Butterfield in “3:10 to Yuma” (2007)

— David Wayne in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

— Sam Phillips in “Walk the Line” (2005)

Sean Faris

Born: Houston, Texas (3/25/1982)

Known for:

— Jake Tyler in “Never Back Down” (2008)

— William Beardsley in “Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)

— Steve in “Sleepover” (2004)

Brigette Lundy-Paine

Born: Dallas, Texas (8/10/1994)

Known for:

— Billie in “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)

— Maureen in “The Glass Castle” (2017)

— Braylin Student in “Irrational Man” (2015)

Rex Linn

Born: Spearman, Texas (11/13/1956)

Known for:

— Agent Whitney in “Rush Hour” (1998)

— Richard Travers in “Cliffhanger” (1993)

— Frank McLaury in “Wyatt Earp” (1994)

Dabney Coleman

Born: Austin, Texas (1/3/1932)

Known for:

— McKittrick in “WarGames” (1983)

— Nelson Fox in “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

— Franklin Hart, Jr. in “9 to 5” (1980)

Rip Torn

Born: Temple, Texas (2/6/1931)

Died: 7/9/2019

Known for:

— Zed in “Men in Black” (1997)

— Jim Brody in “Freddy Got Fingered” (2001)

— Arthur in “The Larry Sanders Show” (1992-1998)