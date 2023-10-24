The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a family-friendly trick-or-treating spot? Stop by Klyde Warren park on Saturday, Oct. 28 for the third annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park!

The trick-or-treat party is one of Klyde Warren Park’s most anticipated events. Free and open to the public, you can enjoy candy collecting, costume contests and classic cinema with a nighttime showing of Oscar-winning film, Coco. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, enjoy a picnic setting and visit the food trucks parked along Food Truck Lane for delicious dinner options.

As the presenting sponsor of Trick-or-Treating in the Park, Kroger is donating 100,000 pieces of candy for all the ghouls and goblins attending the event. Klyde Warren Park’s Corporate Council will host the celebration, staffing over 20 trick-or-treating tables on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn. Avison Young, a commercial real estate company, presents the evening costume contest, which includes categories for: tots (ages 0-5), children (ages 6-12), teens (ages 13-17), adults (18+), pets and groups or families competing together.

Attendees can self-park at metered options on the street or at multiple parking garages around the park. Valet parking is also available at Mi Cocina on the northbound Woodall Rodgers Freeway access road for $15. See full parking information here.