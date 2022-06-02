DALLAS (KDAF) — Family Field Day is back… back again. At Globe Life Field, back again.

You read that right, Family Field Day is headed back to Globe Life Field during the summer season in 2022. You can expect all the family fun to go down on Saturday, July 23!

“You’re not going to want to miss the mini homerun derby, getting pictures in the Rangers’ dugout, bounce houses, and other fun attractions coming to the ballpark!”

Here’s what you can expect at Family Field Day:

Catch on the Field

Inflatable Obstacle Course + Bounce House

Mini Home Run Derby

Yard Games

Balloon Artists + Face Painters

Run the Bases

Pitching Challenge in Bullpen with Radar Gun

Photo-Ops at the Rangers Dugout

Self-guided Tours

Ballpark Concessions Available

For tickets and more information, click here.