The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fa-la-la-la into the season with the Pentatonix! The Grammy award-winning vocal quintet is making their way to the Dickies Arena in Arlington.

The acapella group has been performing on their Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year Tour.

Tickets are still being sold for the Dec. 20 concert at $34 per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert set to start at 7 p.m. The group will also be performing in Austin on Dec. 20 before leaving the Lone Star state.

Their new Holiday album, Pentatonix The Greatest Christmas Hits is out now and can be purchased here.