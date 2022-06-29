DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management is warning city residents of the dangers of using fireworks within city limits.

“Tarrant County is in a severe/extreme #drought. You’re not only posing injury to yourself using fireworks but you’re increasing the risk of grass/brush fires and structure fires due to the dry conditions,” the office said on Twitter.

READ: Tarrant County under burn ban: Here’s what you need to know

Wednesday, June 29, Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burn ban in Tarrant County for the next 90 days. Any violators of the ban could result in a Class C misdemeanor with a fine totaling up to $500.

City officials say you can report fireworks by calling 817-392-4444, visiting reportfireworks.fortworthtexas.gov or by downloading the MyFW app.