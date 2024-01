DALLAS (KDAF) — Vidorra, the modern Mexican restaurant, is extending its happy hour drink specials in the month of January at all locations.

The happy hour runs every Monday through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. through the end of the month. Specials include half off select appetizers, $4 select beer, $5 select wine, $6 Vidorrita, and a $30 large Vidorrita.

Vidorra has locations in Dallas, Addison and Grand Prairie.