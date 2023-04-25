DALLAS (KDAF) — The South is known for its catfish and Texas is no exception.

There are many fishing lakes available for the catfish connoisseur! Best Fishing in America has identified three popular types of catfish that inhabit the waters of Texas. As well as a list of the best catfishing lakes in Texas.

What are three main types?

Channel catfish, Blue catfish, and Flathead catfish are just part of the many types of catfish found in Texas lakes.

Reel em’ in at these Texas lakes:

Lake Texoma

This lake lies in the Red River right on the Texas – Oklahoma border. “Lake Texoma spans more than 74,000 acres on the Texas-Oklahoma border,” as mentioned in Best Fishing in America.

Lake Livingston

Lake Livingston falls in the Trinity River at approximately 90,000 acres. This lake is located about 50 miles north of Houston.

Lake Tawakoni

This body of water is located over 37,000 acres in the Sabine River. Its located about an hour and some change east Dallas. “… it’s known as one of the best blue catfish lakes in this part of the state,” as told by the fishing blog.

Choke Canyon Reservoir

Choke Canyon located between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, is a 25,000-acre lake on the Frio River. “This is a great lake to fish after dark. And because of its southerly locale, Choke Canyon Reservoir is also a good winter and early spring lake,” Best Fishing in America advices.

Sam Rayburn Reservoir

This lake is one of the biggest for catfish at 114,000-acre reservoir in East Texas. “Channel cats are the main quarry here, and Sam Rayburn Reservoir has a healthy population of channel catfish in every size class,” Best Fishing in America said.

Toledo Bend Reservoir

Located on the Texas – Louisiana border over 181,000 acres, and is known for having a vast catfish.

Lake Palestine

On the Neches River, sits Lake Palestine with over 15,000 acres, outside of Tyler, TX.

Lake Conroe

Less than an hour from Houston, Lake Conroe contains 20,000 acres of water. “Channel catfish are the most abundant game fish in the lake, even though it’s better known for being among the Houston area’s best bass fishing lakes,” as mentioned by the website.

