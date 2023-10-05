The video above is from a previous segment.

DALALS (KDAF) — Oil and Cotton is holding an afternoon day camp on October 9 for kids to explore the art and culture of indigenous people.

According to the Oil and Cotton website, this camp “will explore both contemporary and traditional art and crafts of native cultures. We will focus on empathy in American history and the proliferation of the idea of walking a mile in someone else’s shoes. This concept came from Native American culture and was put into poetic form by Mary Lathrap in 1895. Since then, it is a commonly used phrase in church, school, and everyday life. Cultivating empathy in our culture is of great importance and relevancy, especially in our contentious political environment.”

Photo credit: Oil and Cotton

The camp will take place from 1 to 4 P.M. Enroll here, and use code SIBLING10 for 10 percent off when enrolling with a sibling.